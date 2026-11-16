Latur Goat Farmer's House Sealed For 8 Months Over Loan Dispute | Video Screengrab

Latur: Amid the drought situation, a goat farmer's house in Latur district has remained sealed for the past eight months following a loan recovery dispute with Equitas Small Finance Bank, leaving his family struggling to make ends meet.

Navnath Boyne, a resident of Mamadapur village in Latur tehsil who runs a goat-rearing business, said that he had taken a loan of ₹2.25 lakh from the bank around four years ago to start the business. He was required to pay a monthly instalment of ₹6,500 and had paid 10 instalments.

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According to Boyne, he was willing to pay the monthly instalments and would call the finance officer, asking him to collect the cash instalment. However, the officer would reportedly tell him to wait for approval. After missing three months of payments, Boyne contacted the company regarding the instalments. He was subsequently asked to close the loan account by paying the entire outstanding amount. However, the company's representatives allegedly sealed two rooms of his house, which have remained locked for the past eight months.

Boyne also alleged that a local man, identified as Nilesh Dongre, offered to clear the outstanding dues and get the seal removed. Trusting him, Boyne handed over ₹1.07 lakh, but Dongre allegedly fled with the money.

He further claimed that he was being threatened with police action and visits by bank officials if he failed to pay. The company was allegedly demanding ₹5.40 lakh and threatening to evict him from the plot. He was also warned against using electricity on the premises, he alleged.

The Boyne family's difficulties have been compounded by the death of 10 goats due to illness last year.

Boyne lives with his brother and parents. His family members said that the sealing of the house had severely affected his livelihood.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) activists Adv Nishant Waghmare, Vijaykumar Rajemane and Shahrukh Pathan visited the Boyne family. NCP MLA Rohit Pawar also spoke to Navnath Boyne. Pawar said he would speak to Collector Dr Bharat Bastewad and seek the removal of the lock.