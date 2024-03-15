Latur Collector Bans Fodder Transport Outside District To Prevent Shortage Amid Drought-Like Situation | Photo: Unsplash

The administration in Latur district has imposed a ban on the transport of fodder outside the district in light of a possible shortage amid a drought-like situation in the region, an official said on Friday.

The state government has declared a drought-like situation in 46 revenue circles of Ausa, Nilanga, Shirur Anantpal, Udgir, Jalkot, Devni, Chakur and Ahmedpur talukas, the official said.

According to the order issued by collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, fodder cannot be transported outside the district for the next six months (till August), he said.

In January, the administration in the neighbouring Dharashiv district banned the transport of fodder outside the district over possible shortage.

Meanwhile, the Latur administration has acquired 53 wells to supply water to villages, the official said.

Earlier in December 2023, ₹4.29 crore was allocated to tackle drought in the district.

As per official data, the district has 134 minor projects with around 14 per cent water storage as on March 8, while the storage in these projects was 42 per cent on the same day last year.

Water storage was 11 per cent in eight medium projects, as opposed to 52 per cent last year, another official said.

Latur city has been facing water cuts since January, an official from the Latur Municipal Corporation said.