Lalit Patil Could Be Killed In Encounter: Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar

Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar alleged on Monday that there may be plans for an encounter of the drug kingpin, Lalit Patil, orchestrated by the police, possibly made to appear as a crossfire situation. He made these statements during a press conference. "These concerns have arisen after the police's investigation into the drug case. It has been four to five days since Patil's arrest, and apprehensions are growing regarding the sluggish pace of the investigation," said Dhangekar.

He further suggested that the investigation's delay could be attributed to the involvement of both former and current police officers and politicians. He called for the case to be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to ensure a more impartial inquiry.

Patil managed to escape from the government-run Sassoon General Hospital but was subsequently arrested in Chennai. He has been remanded in police custody until October 23. Regarding this matter, the Congress leader commented, "Surprisingly, the dean of Sassoon General Hospital remains unarrested, and his name has not been linked as a co-accused in the case."

Dhangekar also claimed that Patil had been provided accommodations in a five-star hotel with assistance from the Home Minister's department. "Following the department's announcement that Patil would be arrested soon, he was apprehended the very next day in Chennai. These events have raised suspicions of collusion between the police and politicians, suggesting a premeditated plan for his surrender in Chennai," he stated.