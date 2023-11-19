 Lakhs Of Employment Opportunities Due To Apprenticeship: Tata Motors' Sitaram Kandi In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLakhs Of Employment Opportunities Due To Apprenticeship: Tata Motors' Sitaram Kandi In Pune

Lakhs Of Employment Opportunities Due To Apprenticeship: Tata Motors' Sitaram Kandi In Pune

Kandi urged companies to consider hiring students who have successfully completed their apprenticeships as full-time employees.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Lakhs Of Employment Opportunities Due To Apprenticeship: Tata Motors' Sitaram Kandi In Pune |

Sitaram Kandi, Vice President of the Human Resource Department at Tata Motors and Chairman of the Board of Apprenticeship Training, Mumbai, emphasised the significant employment potential provided by the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme.

Kandi urged companies to consider hiring students who have successfully completed their apprenticeships as full-time employees. The workshop on Sunday, organised by the Board of Apprenticeship Training (Western Division) Mumbai, Maharashtra Association of Training and Placement Officers (MATPO), and Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering and Research, aimed to foster collaboration between industrial establishments and educational institutions and enhance understanding of the new apprenticeship rules.

Read Also
WATCH: Indian Cricket Fans Offer Milk To Posters Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Pune; Prayers Held...
article-image

During the event, a demonstration of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme 2.0 portal was presented, attended by 100 Training and Placement Officers from various educational institutes and representatives from around 300 companies. The workshop highlighted the importance of contributing to the overall development of students in the industrial sector. The President and other officials of Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, along with Board Apprenticeship Training Mumbai Deputy Director NN Vadode, guided and congratulated the successful organisation of the workshop.

Read Also
Pune: Maratha Quota Advocate Manoj Jarange-Patil To Address Public Meeting In Kharadi
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lakhs Of Employment Opportunities Due To Apprenticeship: Tata Motors' Sitaram Kandi In Pune

Lakhs Of Employment Opportunities Due To Apprenticeship: Tata Motors' Sitaram Kandi In Pune

WATCH: Stuck In Traffic Jam, MP Dr Amol Kolhe Joins Cops In Easing Congestion At Somatane Phata

WATCH: Stuck In Traffic Jam, MP Dr Amol Kolhe Joins Cops In Easing Congestion At Somatane Phata

Pune Congress Honours Indira Gandhi On Her Birth Anniversary

Pune Congress Honours Indira Gandhi On Her Birth Anniversary

Pune Traffic Alert: Pick Up And Drop Point Of Private Buses At Sangamwadi Changed For Divine Durbar...

Pune Traffic Alert: Pick Up And Drop Point Of Private Buses At Sangamwadi Changed For Divine Durbar...

Savitribai Phule Pune University Fosters Harmony in Collaborative Meeting with Students and Staff

Savitribai Phule Pune University Fosters Harmony in Collaborative Meeting with Students and Staff