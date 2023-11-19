Lakhs Of Employment Opportunities Due To Apprenticeship: Tata Motors' Sitaram Kandi In Pune |

Sitaram Kandi, Vice President of the Human Resource Department at Tata Motors and Chairman of the Board of Apprenticeship Training, Mumbai, emphasised the significant employment potential provided by the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme.

Kandi urged companies to consider hiring students who have successfully completed their apprenticeships as full-time employees. The workshop on Sunday, organised by the Board of Apprenticeship Training (Western Division) Mumbai, Maharashtra Association of Training and Placement Officers (MATPO), and Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering and Research, aimed to foster collaboration between industrial establishments and educational institutions and enhance understanding of the new apprenticeship rules.

During the event, a demonstration of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme 2.0 portal was presented, attended by 100 Training and Placement Officers from various educational institutes and representatives from around 300 companies. The workshop highlighted the importance of contributing to the overall development of students in the industrial sector. The President and other officials of Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, along with Board Apprenticeship Training Mumbai Deputy Director NN Vadode, guided and congratulated the successful organisation of the workshop.

