Kunbi Caste Certificate Verification Process To Be Streamlined: Dr Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister for Water Resources (Godavari and Krishna Valley Development Corporations) and Chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Maratha Reservation, Dr Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has issued instructions to streamline the process of issuing Kunbi caste certificates and caste validity certificates, making it simpler, transparent and efficient. He also directed officials to give priority to cases involving students.

He was speaking at a meeting held at the Smart City office regarding the social, educational and economic status of the Maratha community and action to be taken on related recommendations.

Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth, along with District Collectors Vinay Gowda GC (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Ashima Mittal (Jalna), Vivek Johnson (Beed), Rahul Kardile (Nanded), Sanjaysinh Chavan (Parbhani) and Dr Bharat Bastewad (Latur), attended the meeting. Joint Commissioner Manjusha Miskar, along with chairpersons, members and member-secretaries of the District Caste Validity Certificate Scrutiny Committees from eight districts, was also present. Sub-Divisional Officers and other officials participated through video conferencing.

Dr Vikhe Patil said that while issuing Kunbi caste certificates, applicants’ genealogies and the consistency of submitted evidence should be thoroughly verified based on available records and documents. He directed officials to establish genealogies systematically using revenue documents, educational records and other available archives.

He emphasised that the process should remain simple and applicants should be asked to submit only documents required under the rules.

During the meeting, officials reviewed issues related to genealogy verification, including Modi script records, old archives, entries without surnames and cases involving migration. Officials informed the meeting that steps were being taken to get Modi script records translated by experts.

Dr Vikhe Patil said a clear procedure should be established to verify lineage and kinship by referring to records from other districts or neighbouring villages if relevant entries are available there.

He also directed officials to ensure better coordination between the processes of issuing caste certificates and caste validity certificates. He said documents verified by Sub-Divisional Officers should be made available to the Caste Validity Committee to improve coordination.

He stressed the use of online systems to streamline procedures and ensure timely services for citizens. He also directed officials to organise special camps to simplify the caste validity certification process for students.

The progress of various cases was reviewed during the meeting. Officials provided details regarding genealogy verification based on old records, translations and available documents. It was clarified that decisions were being taken as per rules after procuring and verifying original records and ensuring the accuracy of translations through experts.

Dr Vikhe Patil also instructed officials to ensure citizens receive clear information about the procedure for obtaining Kunbi caste certificates and caste validity certificates, along with a list of required documents.