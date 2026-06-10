Kudalwadi Stone-Pelting Case: 33 Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police; More Arrests Likely | file photo

Pune: Police have arrested 33 people in connection with the stone-pelting incident that took place during an anti-encroachment drive in Kudalwadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad. Three minors have also been detained. Officials said more arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

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The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Tuesday when the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was carrying out an anti-encroachment drive against unauthorised religious structures in Kudalwadi. A large police force had been deployed at the site to maintain law and order.

Police said a crowd of nearly 500 people had gathered in the area before the action began. During the operation, some members of the crowd allegedly started pelting stones at police personnel. Several officers were injured, and police vehicles were damaged in the attack.

Two people, identified as Nazim Naim Chaudhary and Ijaz Vikar Chaudhary, were arrested soon after the incident. A court later remanded them to two days of police custody. On Wednesday, police arrested 31 more accused in connection with the case.

Two police officers sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Police have formed seven teams to trace and arrest the remaining accused. A case has already been registered against hundreds of people, and further investigation is being carried out by Chikhali Police.