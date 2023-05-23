Koyta gang resurgence in Pune: Youth stabbed and shops attacked in Uttam Nagar area |

In a concerning development, the notorious Koyta Gang seems to have made a resurgence in Pune, as witnessed by a recent incident in the Uttam Nagar area on NDA road. The gang, driven by enmity, targeted a youth with a koyta (billhook) and unleashed a wave of violence by pelting stones at nearby shops. The situation escalated further when citizens who intervened were assaulted with bamboo.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, while a case has been registered against their accomplices.

Koyta gangs

This year has witnessed an increase in incidents involving miscreants, including minors, using koytas to terrorize and attack people. 'Koyta gangs' have been reported to brandish billhooks and instigate fear, particularly in outskirts areas of Pune. In response to such incidents, Pune Police had made it mandatory for shopkeepers to maintain records of individuals purchasing koytas, including their Aadhaar card details.

The victim, identified as Akash Kindare (26), a resident of Uttam Nagar, lodged a complaint at Uttam Nagar Police Station. The accused individuals, Ganesh Waghmare (22) from Rahul Nagar, Shivane, and Prateek Sanjay Nalavde (24) from Ganga Building, Kondwe Dhavade, have been apprehended. The altercation between Kindare and the accused escalated when Waghmare, Nalavde, and three others attacked him with a koyta.

The police have arrested two of the fleeing suspects and are actively searching for the remaining accomplices. Assistant Police Inspector Dadaraje Pawar is leading the investigation.