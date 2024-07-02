Kolhapur: Two From Karnataka's Nipani Drown In Dudhganga River Basin; 1 Body Retrieved (WATCH VIDEO) |

The body of one of two youths from Karnataka's Nipani town who drowned in the Dudhganga river basin at Kalammawadi dam in Kolhapur has been retrieved, officials said on Tuesday.

The drowning incident took place on Monday morning.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Kolhapur, Maharashtra | Two youths from Nipani town drowned in the Dudhganga river basin at Kalammawadi dam yesterday. The body of one youth has been found, the other remains missing. Kolhapur

Disaster Response Force and NDRF conduct search operation



(Video source:… pic.twitter.com/Nlvyzgyuxo — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

According to Krushna Sorate, Kolhapur Disaster Response Force (KDRF) in-charge, the body of one of the youth was recovered.

The deceased person was identified as Pratik Patil. The official added that the search and rescue continue for the second missing youth.

The two youths were part of a group of friends from Nipani town in Karnataka who were visiting Radhanagari tehsil in Kolhapur district for monsoon tourism at the dam, the official said.

Meanwhile, in Pune, one of two children, who had gone missing since a family of five drowned in a waterfall close to Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala, was found dead, a senior district official said on Monday.

Three people whose bodies were recovered on Sunday have been identified as Shahista Ansari (36), Amima Ansari (13) and Umera Ansari (8). One child is still missing.

The incident occurred behind the Bhushi Dam under a waterfall in Lonavala on June 30