Knife Attacks, Koyta Threats, Family Violence: Seven Violent Crime Cases Reported Across Pimpri-Chinchwad | AI-generated

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Seven cases involving alleged assaults, knife attacks and threats with iron sickles, commonly known as koytas, were reported across Pimpri-Chinchwad and nearby areas between Oct 8 and 11. The incidents included an alleged attempt to kill a man over an old feud, a son attacking his parents over money for alcohol and a group assaulting three people in Pimple Saudagar.

The cases were reported in different police station jurisdictions. They involved personal disputes, arguments over money and alleged intimidation in public places. Police have arrested suspects in some of the cases, while investigations are underway in others.

Man Attacked With Knife Over Old Feud In Rase

A 36-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a sharp knife over an old dispute in Rase village, Khed tehsil, on Saturday, Oct 10.

According to a complaint filed by Rajesh Ashok Mungse at Chakan South Police Station, the suspect, Ganesh Rajaram Mungse, 38, asked the complainant's elder brother to stop his motorcycle while he was riding through the village.

The suspect allegedly approached him from behind and attacked him with a knife, intending to kill him. The man suffered serious injuries. Police have taken the suspect into custody.

Son Attacks Parents Over Money For Alcohol In Bhosari

In another incident, a 45-year-old man allegedly assaulted his parents after they refused to give him money to buy alcohol. The incident took place at Shriram Nagar in Chakrapani Vasahat, Bhosari, around 9 pm on Thursday, Oct 8.

According to a complaint filed by his 63-year-old mother at Bhosari Police Station, Rahul Pralhad Talole abused his father, Pralhad Talole, and assaulted him with kicks and punches. He also allegedly kicked his father in the chest before bringing a knife from the kitchen and threatening to kill him.

When the mother tried to intervene, the knife struck her left wrist and injured her. Talole allegedly kicked her in the stomach and pushed her. He also punched his father near the left eye. Police have arrested Rahul Talole in connection with the case.

Customer Hit With QR Scanner Over Hotel Bill

A dispute over a hotel bill allegedly led to a customer being assaulted at Hotel Jai Malhar near Laxmi Chowk in Marunji, Mulshi tehsil, around 11.30 pm on Saturday, Oct 10.

The complainant, Sarvesh Manoj Sant, 27, a resident of Chinchwad, alleged that hotel worker Shivdas Ghanwat and three unidentified persons abused and assaulted him during the argument.

Ghanwat allegedly struck him on the head with a Paytm quick response (QR) code scanner, injuring him. Other workers allegedly kicked and punched him. One of them also damaged his mobile phone, according to the complaint filed at Hinjawadi Police Station. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Youth's Arm Fractured In Attack In Nigoje

A 31-year-old man allegedly suffered a fractured left arm after being assaulted over an old dispute behind the Ganesh Temple in Nigoje, Khed tehsil, around 1 pm on Sunday, Oct 11.

According to a complaint filed by Madhav Laxman Jadhav at South Mahalunge North Police Station, the suspect, Yogesh Vasant Yelwande, confronted him while he was standing with a friend.

Yelwande allegedly questioned why the complainant was in the area despite being told to stay away. He then abused and assaulted him, knocked him to the ground and kicked him in the chest, stomach and left arm. Police have registered a case against Yelwande.

Three People Attacked With Koytas In Pimple Saudagar

Three people were allegedly attacked with iron koytas and wooden sticks near a tea stall in Pimple Saudagar on Friday, Oct 9.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm near HDFC Bank, opposite Rose Icon Society on Kunal Icon Road.

According to a complaint filed by Yashwant Rajaram Suryavanshi, 31, at Sangvi Police Station, the suspects confronted him and his friends while they were drinking tea. They allegedly questioned the group about its association with Vijay Kolhe, also known as Vijay Kolhe Mama, before attacking them.

One of the suspects allegedly struck the complainant on the forehead with an iron sickle. The group also allegedly waved weapons and threatened people, claiming they were the bosses of the area.

Police have registered a case against Vijay Ratan Kolhe, Santosh alias Daddya Narwate and seven unidentified persons. Narwate has been arrested.

Youths Threaten Shopkeepers With Koyta In Chikhali

Two youths allegedly threatened shopkeepers and residents with an iron Koyta on Spine Road near Jogers Park Garden in Chikhali around 10.40 pm on Saturday, Oct 10.

According to a complaint filed by Police Constable Arun Dnyaneshwar Sable at Chikhali Police Station, Aniket Ganesh Deore, 20, and a juvenile allegedly brandished the weapon and threatened to kill anyone who challenged them.

The youths allegedly claimed they were the bosses of the area. Their actions frightened shopkeepers, some of whom shut their shops, while residents fled the spot, according to the complaint. Police have registered a case against the two.

Four Booked For Public Fight In Moshi

In a separate incident, four people were booked for allegedly fighting in public and disturbing public peace near the Samaj Mandir in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Moshi, around 7 pm on Saturday, Oct 10.

The complaint was filed by Police Constable Dnyaneshwar Ghule at MIDC Bhosari Police Station.

The suspects have been identified as Ganesh Mahadev Tingre, 42, Ajay Ganesh Tingre, Shubham Vilas Sudhare, 29, and Nayan Vilas Sudhare, 26. Police registered a case after the alleged fight came to their notice. Further investigation is underway.