Kishor Aware Murder: 7 including NCP's Maval MLA booked

Kishor Aware Murder: 7 including Maval's NCP MLA booked |

A case has been filed against a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator and six others for their alleged involvement in the murder of a Janseva Vikas Samiti's Kishor Aware in Pune district.







The incident took place in broad daylight at Maruti Mandir Chowk in Talegaon town, where the victim, Kishore Aware, was brutally shot and stabbed. Despite immediate medical attention, Aware tragically succumbed to his injuries.







Based on a complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against NCP MLA Sunil Shelke, along with Shyam Nigadkar, Sudhakar Shelke, Sandip Garad, and three other individuals. Sunil Shelke, who represents the Maval Assembly constituency, has denied all the allegations levelled against him.

FIR Details

According to the complainant, Aware was a prominent figure in Maval Taluka and had organized a protest against alleged illegal activities associated with MLA Shelke. The FIR has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), as well as the Arms Act.







The victim's mother claimed that her son, as the president of Janseva Vikas Samiti, a local political organization, engaged in social work. She alleged that Aware's rivalry with MLA Shelke in Maval Taluka posed a threat to him.







In response to the accusations, MLA Shelke dismissed them as political tactics. He clarified that while he and Kishore had political differences, they were limited to the realm of politics. Shelke expressed confidence in the legal system and urged for the truth to prevail.