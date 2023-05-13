Pune - Howrah Azad Hind Express timing rescheduled; check details | representative pic

In a recent development, the departure time of Train No. 12129, the PUNE - HWH Azad Hind Express, has been rescheduled due to the late running of its incoming pairing rake. According to the new schedule, the train will now depart from PUNE at 00.15 am on May 14, 2023, instead of the original departure time of 6.35 pm on May 13.

"Passengers are advised to take note of this change and plan their travel accordingly. The railway authorities regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," said an official.

"The rescheduling information has been updated on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for the convenience of the passengers. Passengers can refer to NTES for the latest updates and information regarding their train schedules," he added.

"We urge all passengers to stay safe and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols while traveling," the official further emphasized.

