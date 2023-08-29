Khadki: Unauthorized Food Stalls Surge, Raising Concerns Alongside Domestic Cylinder Misuse |

Khadki Cantonment Board faces a complex challenge as it witnesses a sudden influx of unauthorized food stalls, triggering concern among local residents. Adding to this issue is the revelation that some of these food stall operators are relying on domestic cylinders for their cooking needs, further intensifying worries and spurring demands for stringent legal action.

Domestic LPG cylinders are intended solely for household use and are subject to specific regulations to ensure safety and to provide subsidized cooking fuel to households. Commercial establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and industries, typically use commercial LPG cylinders or bulk LPG storage systems, which are subject to different regulations and safety standards. These cylinders are designed to meet the higher demands of commercial cooking and industrial processes.

Speaking to FPJ, one resident said, "These unauthorized food stalls, offering items like Jalebi, Chinese cuisine, Manchurian, Idli, Sambar, Panipuri, and juices, are being rented out in front of shops for daily fees ranging from 200 to 300 rupees. Despite the administration's awareness of this practice during the day, it seems to be turning a blind eye."

Stalls operating without permissions

Despite this awareness, it seems the administration has chosen to turn a blind eye to the matter, residents lament. This lack of action has led citizens to accuse the stall operators of not only reaping substantial profits but also of operating without the necessary permissions from the authorities.

Khadki residents are now calling for legal action to be taken against both the stall operators and the shopkeepers who allow the use of domestic cylinders for food preparation as these food stalls are operating without due permissions.

In response to these concerns, Shirish Patki, Superintendent of Health announced inspections of unauthorized food stalls situated in front of shops. "The necessary actions will be determined following a comprehensive inquiry into the licenses held by the respective stall operators," he added.

Patki also emphasized the need to address this issue promptly and effectively to ensure the safety and legality of food preparation within the Cantonment area.

