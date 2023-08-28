Pune: PMPML Services Return To Normal After Successful Resolution Of Strike By Contract Drivers |

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) operations resumed normally on Monday after the strike initiated by contract drivers working on electric and CNG buses under private bus contractor Traveltime was successfully called off.

The strike, which had impacted services at Kothrud, Pune station, and Wagholi depot, saw drivers at Kothrud depot ending their strike on August 26, while drivers at Pune station and Wagholi depot followed suit on August 27, in the afternoon.

To ensure that the strike did not disrupt bus services provided by PMPML, drivers from PMPML were deployed to operate private buses, and precautionary measures were taken to minimize inconvenience to passengers. The PMPML also cancelled the weekly holidays of its employees and rescheduled several regular schedules, which proved instrumental in maintaining essential bus services for Pune residents.

Notably, the PMPML claimed that the strike did not affect bus services. On August 27, 2023, normal bus services resumed and on August 28 a total of 1,801 buses hit the roads.

