Ketan Agrawal Case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other For Plotting Murder, Say Police | File Photo

Arrested accused Siya Goyal (20) and Chetan Chaudhary (22) have turned against each other and are blaming one another for plotting the murder of 26-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, Chaudhary told them that he wanted to elope with Goyal, but she insisted on murdering Agarwal. On the other hand, Goyal claimed that killing Agarwal was Chaudhary’s idea. Police believe that blaming each other may be part of their defence strategy.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Assembly’s presiding officer Raju Khare has directed the government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder.

NCP MLA Sunil Shelke raised the issue in the state Assembly, demanding that Goyal’s family be made the accused in the murder case. He claimed that Goyal’s family had hidden information about her relationship with the Agarwal family and said the murder trial should be conducted in a fast-track court.

Shelke urged the state government to ensure justice for the victim’s family. He also lauded the efforts of Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill and the investigating team, saying they had carried out a thorough probe, collected evidence, and recorded witness statements to uncover the truth behind the case.

“What was initially projected as an accident was found to be a murder following a detailed police investigation,” the MLA said. “If justice is to be delivered to Ketan Agarwal and his family, the state government must take appropriate cognisance of the matter and ensure necessary action,” he added.

Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly pushed Agarwal into a gorge at Lohagad Fort in Pune. They are currently in police custody.

Agarwal and Goyal were scheduled to get married in November at a palace in Udaipur.