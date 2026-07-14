Ketan Agarwal's Mother Writes To PM Modi: 'Dreamt Of Him Growing Old With Us, But…' | File Photo

Deceased Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal's mother, Rekha Agarwal, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking justice for her son and urging that those responsible for his alleged murder be given the strictest punishment under the law.

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"I never imagined that I would have to write to you seeking justice for my own son. Like every mother, I dreamt of watching Ketan build a beautiful life, get married, and grow old with us. Instead, I had to perform the last rites of my child," Rekha Agarwal wrote.

"My son was brutally murdered, and with him, meri poori duniya chali gayi. Every corner of our home reminds me of him. His room, his clothes, his photographs, and the silence that has replaced his laughter remind me every day that he will never come back. Our family suffered another heartbreaking loss when my father-in-law passed away just 20 days after Ketan's death. He loved Ketan dearly and could not bear the grief of losing his grandson. Within days, our family lost two generations," she added.

Rekha Agarwal said she wasn't seeking sympathy but justice. "Every day without justice deepens our pain. Ketan cannot return, but those responsible for taking his life must receive the strictest punishment under the law. Bas itna chahti hoon ki mere bete ko insaaf mile. With folded hands, I humbly request you to kindly ensure that my son's case receives the attention it deserves and that justice is delivered without unnecessary delay," she said.

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18 by his fiancée Siya Goyal (20) and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary (22). The couple was scheduled to marry in November. Both accused have been arrested and remanded in police custody till July 16.