Pune: PMC To Restore Alternate-Day Water Supply From July 15 Amid Low Dam Storage | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will resume alternate-day water supply across the city from July 15 as water levels in the dams remain below the required level. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure announced the decision on Monday, saying it is necessary to ensure enough water is available for the months ahead.

The civic body had temporarily stopped the water cut after heavy rainfall over the past ten days improved water storage. The decision was taken to avoid any water shortage during the annual palkhi procession, when thousands of warkaris visited the city.

However, civic officials said the recent rainfall has not been enough to fully replenish the dams that supply water to Pune. While the Khadakwasla dam has reached full capacity, the Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar dams are only around half full. Overall, water storage is still insufficient to meet the city's long-term needs.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the recent rains helped increase water levels, but the reservoirs are still far from full. He said continuing normal daily water supply is not possible unless the dams receive more rainfall.

Mayor Nagpure said the water situation remains a concern as rainfall has reduced after the recent spell. She said the PMC has decided to restore alternate-day water supply from July 15 to conserve water and ensure adequate supply in the coming months.

The PMC had first introduced alternate-day water supply on June 15. The move had caused inconvenience to many residents due to reduced water availability. The restrictions were later withdrawn during the palkhi period before being reintroduced based on the current water situation.