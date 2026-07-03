Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Update: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody | File Photo

A court in Pune on Friday remanded Siya Goyal (20) and Chetan Chaudhary (22) to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged murder of 26-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal.

Goyal and Chaudhary are accused of pushing Agarwal to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.

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The two accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class AM Vibhute after the expiry of their police custody.

The prosecution sought a three-day extension of their police custody, arguing that data recovered from their mobile phones contained chats in signs and coded language, and that their custodial interrogation was necessary to decipher the conversations.

The counsel for Goyal and Chaudhary opposed the plea, contending police had already been given sufficient time to investigate the case and that further custodial interrogation was unwarranted.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected the prosecution's plea and remanded the accused in judicial custody till July 16.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, investigators took Goyal to her residence in Pune's Lulla Nagar and recovered the clothes she is suspected to have worn on the day of the incident.

They also took her to a hillock in Lulla Nagar where she and Chaudhary allegedly rehearsed the crime weeks before allegedly executing the plan at Lohagad Fort.

"Investigation has revealed that Goyal and Chaudhary had rehearsed at a hillock-like space near a club in Lulla Nagar how to push Agarwal off the cliff at Lohagad Fort. Goyal was taken to the spot, where she identified the place where they had allegedly carried out the rehearsal," a Pune Rural Police official said.



"We have also collected a substantial amount of technical and digital data, which is currently being analysed and cross-verified," he added.

