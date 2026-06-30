Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal's Brother Sahil Claims She Promised She Would Marry Ketan, Says Chetan Was 'Only A Friend' | File Photo

Pune: Sahil Goyal, the brother of main accused Siya Goyal, has claimed that his sister had assured him she wanted to marry Ketan Agarwal and had ended her relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. Sahil's statement comes as police continue questioning him to determine whether he was aware of Siya and Chetan's relationship and whether he deliberately concealed it from the family.

Speaking to the media, Sahil said Siya had taken an oath and told him she wanted to spend her life with Ketan.

"Siya told me that she wanted to spend her life with Ketan and had nothing to do with Chetan. She assured me that there was nothing between them," he said.

Sahil said he did not inform his parents about Siya's friendship with Chetan because he believed they were only friends.

"Siya had taken an oath that she would only marry Ketan and would not maintain any contact with Chetan. That is why I did not tell anyone about Siya and Chetan," he claimed.

However, police are investigating whether Sahil knew more about the relationship than he has admitted. According to the investigation, officers are examining whether he was aware that Siya allegedly did not want to marry Ketan despite the engagement.

Sahil maintained that Siya appeared happy about the wedding and was actively preparing for it. He said she had planned a pre-wedding photoshoot in Bali with Ketan and had selected songs and locations for the shoot.

He further claimed that Siya and Ketan would spend hours on video calls discussing their wedding plans.

"Siya had told me that Chetan was just a friend. She was confused about the relationship. I tried to explain to her that sometimes people mistake friendship for love, but that's okay. It happens at a young age. I didn't tell anyone about this because she herself wasn't sure. She told me that she wanted to move forward with Ketan," Sahil said.

Police have not officially commented on Sahil's claims. The investigation into the alleged murder conspiracy is ongoing, and officers are continuing to examine the roles of all those connected to the case.