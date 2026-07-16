Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: FDA Seizes Food Products Worth ₹8.14 Lakh From Siya Goyal's Father's Pune Shop Over Alleged Violations | Video | File photo & X / ANI

Pune: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Zone-1, conducted a raid at M/s BG Goyal & Company, the shop owned by Pravin Goyal, at Market Yard in Pune on July 14 and seized 4,172 kg of food products worth Rs 8,14,630 over alleged violations, officials said.

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The shop is associated with Pravin Goyal, father of Siya Goyal, who is an accused in the Ketan Agarwal death case. The FDA has not stated that the present action is connected to that case.

According to the FDA, four samples were collected for analysis on suspicion of being substandard or unsafe. The samples included brands related to turmeric powder, sesame seeds and mini chunks.

The seized stock comprised 598 kg of a brand of turmeric powder, 1,258 kg of another brand of turmeric powder, 538 kg of sesame seeds and 1,778 kg of soya mini chunks.

The FDA said the action was taken over the alleged operation of a storeroom without a licence, label contraventions and suspicion that the food products were substandard and unsafe.

The raid was carried out by Food Safety Officers KL Sonkamble and Pratik Jadhav under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Nilesh Khose. Pune Zone functions under Joint Commissioner (Food) DW Bhogawade.

Meanwhile, a team of the Pune Rural Police visited the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan to verify reports of an alleged marriage between accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chowdhury in connection with the Ketan Agarwal murder case, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the police sought CCTV footage from the temple premises as part of the verification process. However, no CCTV footage was found.

Earlier, reports had surfaced claiming that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chowdhury had allegedly solemnised a secret marriage at the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan.

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chowdhury are currently lodged in Yerawada Central Jail under judicial custody in connection with the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)