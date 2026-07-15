Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: 'How Long Will Innocent Men Continue To Lose Their Lives?' Asks SIFF | File Photo

The Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), an NGO advocating for men's rights, on Wednesday demanded a "fair, transparent and prompt investigation" into the Ketan Agarwal murder case. In a press release titled "How Long Will Innocent Men Continue To Lose Their Lives?", the NGO urged that there should be no gender-based discrimination if the accused are found guilty.

5 demands

SIFF listed five demands to the government in connection with the case. It called for a fair, prompt and scientific investigation into the murder case without discrimination based on gender. It also demanded that any person found guilty, whether a woman or a man, should receive prompt and proportionate punishment to maintain the deterrent effect of the law.

The NGO further sought time-bound trials in fast-track courts for heinous offences such as murder, timely legal assistance, financial support and psychological counselling for victims' families, and a nationwide awareness campaign on legal rights and responsibilities before marriage so that people can make informed decisions.

Rajesh Vakharia, Co-Founder of SIFF, said, "When a woman is found guilty of a crime, she must face the same prompt and proportionate punishment that a man would face. Justice must be based on the offence, not on gender."

Sameer Goel, National Coordinator of SIFF, added, "This case is a serious lesson for young people: blind attachment, emotional dependence and reckless decisions can destroy lives. Ignoring repeated warning signs and making decisions under emotional influence ultimately harms the person making those choices."

What is the case?

Ketan Agarwal (26), a Pune-based realtor, died after falling into a valley near Lohagad Fort on June 18. While the case was initially registered as an accidental death, police later concluded that it was a premeditated murder.

Police subsequently arrested Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal (20), and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (21), accusing them of conspiring to kill him by pushing him off a cliff during an outing to the hill fort.