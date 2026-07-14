Pune: Man Attacked With Laundry Bat, Another Suffers Nasal Fracture In Separate Family Assaults | Representational Image

Pune: Two separate assault cases involving sons-in-law have been reported from Pune’s Bibwewadi and Kondhwa areas. In both incidents, the victims were allegedly attacked by their in-laws’ relatives. Police have registered separate cases and started investigations.

The first incident took place around 2.30 pm on Saturday in Bibwewadi. According to police, the man had gone to his wife’s maternal home to collect his mobile phone.

When he asked for the phone, his in-laws allegedly assaulted him with a laundry bat and a wooden cricket stump. A case has been registered at Bibwewadi Police Station.

In the second incident, which took place on Friday night in Kondhwa’s Mithanagar area, a man had gone to his in-laws’ house to meet his wife and child.

Police said an argument broke out over an old dispute, following which his in-laws’ relatives allegedly abused and assaulted him.

The victim left the house but later received abusive phone calls. When he returned to question them, he was allegedly attacked again.

Police said his brother-in-law hit him on the nose and head with a lighter held in his hand, causing a fracture to his nasal bone. He sustained serious injuries in the assault.

A case has been registered at Kondhwa Police Station. Further investigation is underway in both cases.