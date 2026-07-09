Pune's Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Goes Global As International True Crime Creator Covers Lohagad Death | Sourced

Pune: The alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Pune's Lohagad Fort has crossed international borders, with the case now drawing global attention after popular true crime creator Kari Paola featured it on her social media platform. The viral video has introduced millions of viewers worldwide to the chilling case, bringing a Pune-based investigation into the international true-crime scene.

In her latest video, Kari Paola traces the case from the beginning, explaining how Ketan Agarwal got engaged to Siya Goyal in February 2026, and the couple was set to marry in November. She recounts how, on June 18, Siya allegedly took Ketan to Lohagad Fort near Pune, where he fell to his death.

At first, the incident was treated as an accidental fall. However, as investigators examined the evidence, the case took a dramatic turn. Police later alleged that Ketan's death was part of a carefully planned murder conspiracy that had been in the works for months.

The investigation eventually led to the arrest of Siya Goyal and her alleged accomplice. Both are currently in judicial custody and are awaiting trial.

Kari Paola's video explains the timeline of the engagement, the fatal visit to Lohagad Fort, the initial accident theory, and the investigation that ultimately led police to register the case as an alleged murder. The video has sparked widespread discussion among international viewers, many expressing disbelief over the details of the case.

Already one of Maharashtra's most high-profile criminal investigations, the Ketan Agarwal murder case has now gained global visibility, with social media helping bring the Pune case to audiences far beyond India.