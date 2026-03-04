"Keeping The Glorious Tradition Of The Tribal Community Alive Is The Need Of The Hour," Says Ashok Uike In Jalgaon | Sourced

Jalgaon: Preserving the glorious traditions of the tribal community is the need of the hour, and students studying in ashram schools must receive quality education, said Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Adivasi Jankalyan Vikas Parishad organised by the Tribal Development Department at Vardi in Chopda taluka of Jalgaon after participating in the traditional Holi celebrations organised by tribal communities at Bormali on Tuesday.

Minister Uike stated that around five lakh students are currently studying in government-run ashram schools. He emphasised that no compromise would be tolerated regarding the future of these students. Education should not be imparted by unqualified individuals, he said, adding that the government has decided to appoint qualified teachers and has already recruited 1,771 teachers.

He further stated that the government is committed to ensuring that tribal students do not face discrimination while seeking admission to reputed and aided schools. Schools that treat students fairly will continue to function, but strict action will be taken against institutions that compromise the dignity of students, he warned.

Highlighting the importance of women’s empowerment, Minister Uike informed us that the Rani Durgavati Tribal Women Empowerment Scheme has been launched. He appealed to tribal women to establish industries through self-help groups and generate employment for others by setting up micro and small enterprises. He added that the effective implementation of the Gharkul scheme and the strengthening of women’s self-help groups reflect the true progress of a village. He urged people to directly contact project officers to avail themselves of these benefits.

Minister Uike also referred to his recent visit to Nandurbar District, where he participated in the traditional Bhongra Bazaar and Kathi Holi festival and experienced tribal culture, attire and traditions. He reiterated that preserving the rich traditions of the tribal community is essential.

During the conference, the minister interacted directly with members of the tribal community and discussed their issues, expectations and development needs. In his introductory remarks, project officer Arun Pawar explained that the aim of the programme was to provide information about various government welfare schemes to the tribal community.

On the occasion, Minister Uike unveiled a WhatsApp chart board, a documentary film and a digital book titled Yashogatha, which highlights various government schemes designed for effective implementation and outreach.

The programme was attended by Vardi village Sarpanch Shobha Patil; Additional Commissioner of the Tribal Development Department Dinkar Pawar; Assistant Nilesh Ahire; Provincial Officer Mayur Bhangale; Yawal Project Officer Arun Pawar; local representatives; and several departmental officials. A large number of members of the tribal community from the taluka were present at the event.