Pune Records Hottest Day Of 2026 So Far After Holika Dahan; IMD Predicts Further Rise In Temperature | Representative Image

Pune: The city saw its hottest day of the year on Tuesday, with air quality deteriorating after Holika Dahan bonfires, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Pune Records Hottest Day Of 2026. The observatory at Lohegaon recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4°C, approximately 2.2°C above normal, surpassing the 36°C mark early in the season. The minimum temperature in Pune was 17.4°C.

The rise in temperature was felt across the city from Tuesday morning, with strong afternoon heat experienced by people commuting on the roads. While the winter chill has faded and the night mist has reduced, mornings in the city remain relatively pleasant. However, meteorologists say this is likely to change as temperatures continue to climb.

According to IMD forecasts, maximum temperatures in Pune are expected to increase further over the next two days. By March 6, temperatures are expected to reach around 37°C in Shivajinagar and 38°C in Lohegaon. Experts say the warming trend is linked to the onset of summer in March and the development of anticyclonic circulation, which brings dry and warm northeasterly winds and pushes temperatures upward.

The IMD predicts maximum temperatures across Maharashtra will rise by 2–3°C over the next four days, with minimum temperatures also gradually increasing. This signals the beginning of a sustained warming phase in the region.

The growing heat has already been felt in Pune over the past four days. Reflecting the seasonal shift, clothing stores in the city have started replacing winter items like sweaters and jackets with summer essentials such as suncoats, hats, and goggles, with residents beginning to purchase these items as temperatures continue to rise.