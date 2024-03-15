Katraj-Kondhwa Road: A Deadly Death Trap, Claims 24 Lives In 56 Accidents Since 2018 |

The Katraj-Kondhwa Road has gained notoriety as a deadly stretch for residents and commuters alike. Since 2018, it has been marred by nearly 56 accidents, resulting in the loss of 24 lives along its 3.5km span.

The delayed completion of the Katraj-Kondhwa road project in the city has caused significant inconvenience for commuters. Despite assurances from Pune Municiapal Corporation Commissioner Vikram Kumar during the budget announcement, residents remain frustrated with the ongoing delays and are calling for expedited progress, particularly to prevent disruptions during the upcoming monsoon season.

The road is of vital importance due to the area's growing population and congestion. Initially approved in 2018, the timeline road remains uncertain, raising concerns about its timely completion.

Apart from this stretch, the Kondhwa jurisdiction has witnessed a total of 170 accidents since 2022, resulting in the deaths of 43 individuals. Road widening is seen as crucial to alleviating traffic congestion and reducing accidents on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares. However, progress has been sluggish for years, leading to frequent traffic jams and accidents due to ongoing construction and the increasing number of vehicles.

To address these issues, the Pune Municipal Corporation has allocated a substantial budget of ₹119 crores for land acquisition and 45 crores for road construction in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Delays in project completion

However, delays in project completion have resulted in daily traffic problems and a series of accidents. The PMC is currently in the process of acquiring 65 plots for various projects, but the allocated budget of ₹177 crores falls short of the required ₹1546 crore for 27 pending cases. This shortfall in funds for land acquisition may further exacerbate project delays.

Originally planned to be 84 meters wide, the Katraj-Kondhwa road is now being widened to 50 meters, stretching from Rajas Society to Khadi Machine Chowk and extending to Pisoli. The total project cost is estimated at ₹241 crores, with 48 crores already expended. However, roadwork has been halted due to insufficient funds for land acquisition, which was initially estimated to require ₹710 crores.

Total accidents in Kondhwa jurisdiction

- 2022: 83

- 2023: 63

- 2024: 24 (as of March 13)

Deaths

- 2022: 21

- 2023: 17

- 2024: 5 (as of March 13)