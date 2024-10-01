 Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar Could Become Sharad Pawar's Successor? Here's What Supriya Sule Said
Supriya Sule's remarks came a day after Sharad Pawar hinted that his grandnephew Rohit Pawar could become the Chief Minister in future

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar Could Become Sharad Pawar's Successor? Here's What Supriya Sule Said | X/@supriya_sule

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Monday said she wouldn't mind if Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar becomes the successor to her father Sharad Pawar.

When asked whether she would have a problem if Rohit Pawar became Sharad Pawar’s successor, Sule said, “Why should I mind if Rohit becomes the Chief Minister or the successor to my father?” ”Why only Rohit, anyone can become my father’s successor,” she added.

Her remarks came a day after senior Pawar hinted that his grandnephew Rohit could become the Chief Minister in future.

article-image

Speaking at a rally in Karjat-Jamkhed on Sunday in support of Rohit ahead of the state Assembly polls, the former Union minister said, “Rohit's first five years are to serve you, and the subsequent years will be to serve Maharashtra. His service will be remembered in the history of Maharashtra.”

The senior Pawar also recalled his own rise to the position of Maharashtra Chief Minister. He said, "In 1967, I was first elected to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra. I worked for the entire five years, just as Rohit is doing today. I didn't become a minister, nor did I expect a position. Rohit also did not expect any position from us. Party workers demanded it, but Rohit never asked to be made a minister. I wasn’t a minister for five years, but eventually, I received one post after another. I became Minister of State for Home, then Minister of State for Agriculture. After the Vasantdada Patil's government fell, I became the Chief Minister. Not just once, but I became the CM four times."

article-image

For the uninitiated, the issue of Sharad Pawar’s successor had apparently caused friction in the family resulting in the exit of Ajit Pawar.

