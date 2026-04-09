Karad’s Neelam Shinde Dies In US After 14-Month Battle Following Tragic Accident; Organ Donation Fulfils Her Last Wish | Sourced

Karad: In a deeply emotional end to a prolonged struggle, Neelam Tanaji Shinde from Vadgaon (Umbraj) in Karad taluka passed away in the United States after battling critical injuries for 14 months following a horrific accident. Her death has left her family and thousands of Indians, including NRIs in America, in profound grief.

Neelam had met with a severe accident in the US on February 14, 2025, suffering a critical head injury. She underwent emergency surgery and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in California. However, despite medical efforts, she remained in a coma as her brain failed to regain full function.

The family was informed about the accident on February 16, triggering an intense struggle to support her treatment. During this time, her father faced significant challenges in obtaining a visa to travel to the US. Despite repeated efforts, the process was delayed, prompting widespread appeals for help on social media. The issue soon gained national attention, leading to intervention from both state and central authorities.

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Prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, and Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol, extended support to the family. After nearly 15 days of efforts and overcoming technical hurdles, Neelam’s father was finally able to travel to the US and meet his daughter.

While undergoing treatment, Neelam developed an infection caused by an oral tube, further complicating her condition. As her health deteriorated, doctors decided to remove the tube on March 28. However, her condition worsened thereafter, and she eventually succumbed during treatment.

In a final act of generosity, Neelam had pledged to donate her organs. Honouring her wish, the family proceeded with organ donation, a process that took around eight days.

Her last rites were performed in the United States on Wednesday, April 8, at 1 am (IST), following Hindu traditions. As her aunt resides in America, she carried out the final rites.

Despite prayers and support from across the country, Neelam’s passing has left many heartbroken. Her story, marked by hope, struggle, and resilience, has touched countless lives, even as her family expressed that they stood helpless before fate.