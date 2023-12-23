Karad: Soldier Anil Kalse's Last Rites Performed With Full Military Honours; See Pictures | Sourced

Soldier Anil Kalse, who tragically passed away in Manipur due to an accident involving a fallen tree, was laid to rest with full military honours in his hometown of Rethare Khurd in Karad on Saturday.

A member of the 267 Engineer Regiment of the Bombay Engineer Group in the Indian Army, Kalse had plans for retirement in August of the coming year.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at an Army base in Manipur while work was underway with a backhoe loader. A tree accidentally fell, resulting in severe injuries to Kalse. His colleagues promptly rescued him, and despite immediate medical attention at a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Following a post-mortem on Thursday evening, his body was brought to Rethare Khurd.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and many others paid their respects to Kalse on Saturday, offering floral tributes. A somber ceremony included a contingent of police and Army personnel firing gunshots in the air, accompanied by a final bugle played by a band. The tricolour flag was then handed over to his family in honour of his service.

Government officials from various departments, alongside Army representatives and villagers, gathered to pay their respects.

Kalse leaves behind his wife Sunita, mother Lilavati, father Dinkar, brothers Balasaheb and Sunil, as well as his son Aryan and daughter Shraddha.