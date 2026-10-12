Karad: Injured Leopard Found In Koynanagar Settlement, Three-Hour Rescue Delay Raises Questions |PHOTOS

Karad: Injured Leopard Found In Koynanagar Settlement, Three-Hour Rescue Delay Raises Questions |

Karad: An injured leopard was found in a human settlement at Naveen Market in Koynanagar, Patan taluka, on Sunday afternoon, creating a stir in the area. The leopard was spotted near a stream close to a house behind the post office. According to the Wildlife Department, the leopard is approximately one-and-a-half to two years old and has an eye injury.

The leopard was found in a busy residential area, raising concerns about the safety of residents. The delay in the arrival of the rescue team has also raised questions about the department's emergency response system.

The incident was reported to the Forest Department and the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve authorities at around 12.30 pm on Sunday. However, a rescue team had to be called from outside the area, and it took considerable time for the team to arrive. The delay has prompted residents to question the preparedness of the departments to handle wildlife emergencies in Koynanagar.

By the time the team arrived, a large crowd had gathered at the spot. Despite the presence of onlookers and the injured leopard struggling to survive, residents alleged that there were no trained personnel or adequate resources available locally to handle the situation.

After the team arrived, a rescue operation was launched with the cooperation of local residents. The leopard was eventually captured and shifted to the Forest Department's treatment centre at Varade near Karad for further treatment. Although the operation was successful, questions remain about the time taken to respond to the emergency.

The increasing movement of leopards near human settlements in the Koynanagar area has become a matter of concern. Earlier, three leopard cubs were reportedly found in a residential area. The latest incident has added to concerns that the area is witnessing more frequent leopard movement.

Residents have said that the presence of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in the region makes it essential to have a trained rescue team and the necessary equipment available locally around the clock. At present, they allege, teams have to be called from Karad or Kolhapur when such incidents occur.

They have also questioned why local youth are not being trained and involved in wildlife rescue operations. According to residents, young people familiar with the local terrain and forest routes could help teams reach incident sites more quickly if given the necessary training.

Residents have further pointed out that people in the Koynanagar area made sacrifices for the dam and sanctuary and continue to live with restrictions and the challenges associated with wildlife movement. They have expressed disappointment that local youth are not being given a greater role in rescue work, while teams from outside the area are relied upon.

The incident has raised questions about the department's response to wildlife emergencies and the measures being taken to reduce the risk of human-wildlife conflict. Residents have called for regular monitoring of wildlife movement, patrolling in sensitive areas, camera traps where required, and timely alerts to the public.

Mahesh Shelar, a resident, has demanded that the Forest Department explain the delay and establish an authorised, trained and properly equipped rescue team in Koynanagar, involving local youth.

The safe capture of the injured leopard has provided some relief. However, residents say the incident highlights the need for a more effective local response system to protect both wildlife and people.