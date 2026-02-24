Karad: 'Dhoom-Style' Daylight Robbery, ₹25 Lakh Worth Jewellery Stolen In Umbraj

Karad: 'Dhoom-Style' Daylight Robbery: ₹25 Lakh Worth Jewellery Looted In Umbraj | Sourced

Pune: In broad daylight, a daring robbery took place, and unidentified thieves fled with a bag containing gold, silver, and cash worth approximately ₹25 lakh from a jeweller in Umbraj town of Karad on Monday morning. The incident, which occurred around 10 am, was captured on CCTV cameras, creating panic among jewellery traders in the area.

The robbery took place near Chore Road in Umbraj, where Ganesh Yadav owns Shri Vagadevi Jewellers. As per routine, Yadav arrived at his shop on a motorcycle around 10 am and parked it in the shed adjacent to the store. He had kept a bag containing ornaments and cash on the motorcycle while preparing to open the shop.

However, when he attempted to unlock the shutter, he found that some unknown substance had been deliberately inserted into the keyhole, preventing him from opening it. Taking advantage of the distraction, two thieves arrived on a motorcycle near the shed.

One of the accused got out of the vehicle, swiftly picked up the bag from Yadav’s motorcycle, and ran back to his accomplice. Within seconds, the duo sped away in what locals described as “Dhoom-style,” referring to the high-speed escape similar to scenes from action films.

The stolen bag reportedly contained 9 tolas of gold, 5 kg 868 grams of silver, and ₹2.40 lakh in cash, amounting to a total loss of nearly ₹25 lakh.

A woman nearby witnessed the theft and immediately alerted Yadav by shouting. He attempted to chase the accused on his motorcycle, but the thieves had already disappeared. Despite several people being present in the vicinity, the swift execution of the crime left bystanders stunned and unable to react in time.

Yadav promptly informed the Umbraj Police, who rushed to the scene. The local crime branch from Satara was also notified. A team from the Local Crime Investigation Branch, along with a dog squad, conducted a spot inspection. Police have collected CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby routes to trace the suspects.

An offence has been registered at the Umbraj Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Based on the method of execution, police suspect that the accused may have conducted surveillance for two to three days before committing the crime. More than two individuals are believed to be involved in the heist. Residents and traders in Umbraj are now closely watching whether police will swiftly trace and arrest the suspects.