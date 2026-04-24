Karad: 62-Year-Old Woman Dies As Unsafe Zilla Parishad School Wall Crashes Down In Ozare Village | Sourced

Karad: A 62-year-old woman died after a section of a school building wall collapsed in Ozare village of Jawali taluka on Wednesday evening. The incident took place around 6:30 pm amid heavy rain and strong winds in the Sahyadri valley region.

The deceased has been identified as Shantabai Baburao Lakde, a resident of the village. She was found buried under cement paver block debris after a portion of the third-floor wall of the Zilla Parishad Primary School building gave way.

According to information, the school building, located near the main road in Medha, is a three-storey structure under the Satara Zilla Parishad. The construction of a cement paver block wall on the third floor had remained incomplete for several days. Despite this, the building continued to be used, raising serious concerns about student safety and the lack of basic maintenance.

On Wednesday evening, strong winds and heavy rain hit the area, causing the relatively weak and unfinished wall section to collapse. At the same time, Lakde had gone near the base of the wall to collect firewood stored there, as she tried to manage through the harsh weather conditions. She was struck by falling debris and suffered severe injuries.

Local residents rushed her to the rural hospital in Medha. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

An accidental death case has been registered at Medha Police Station, and further investigation is underway under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Sudhir Patil.

The incident has once again highlighted the poor condition of many Zilla Parishad school buildings in rural areas. Villagers said that despite visible risks and incomplete construction, no timely repairs or safety checks were carried out. Students had reportedly been attending classes in the same unsafe structure for days, putting their lives at risk.

Lakde belonged to a financially weak family that survives on daily wage labour. Villagers have urged the administration to provide immediate and substantial financial assistance. They have also demanded that Jawali Tehsildar Pravin Mudgul submit a proposal to the government to support the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the storm that struck the region also caused other disruptions. A tree fell at Beblewadi junction on the Satara–Medha road, briefly affecting traffic movement. An electric pole collapsed near Jalsagar Dhaba, leading to a power outage and darkness in the surrounding area.