Justice After 9 Years: Life Sentences For 10 Accused In 2017 Brutal Triple Murder In Pune District’s Maval Tehsil

District And Additional Sessions Court, Vadgaon Maval | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Ten accused involved in a brutal armed robbery and triple murder that took place in April 2017 at a settlement in Dhamane village in Maval Tehsil have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Vadgaon Maval Sessions Court.

The sentenced individuals have been identified as Nageshwar Bhagwan Bhosale, Bapu Tukaram Kale, Bhenya Jindya Chavan, Sevan Pyaav Laabh, Dilip Pandu Chavan, Supar Pyaav Chavan, Raju Tukaram Shingad, Ajay Shivaji Pawar, Yogesh Birju Bhosale, and Deepak Birju Bhosale (all residents of Ahilyanagar).

The victims of the murder were Nathu Vithoba Phale (70), Chhababai Nathu Phale (65), and Abhinandan, alias Aba, Nathu Phale (32). Abhinandan’s wife, Tejashree Abhinandan Phale (25), and daughter, Anjali Abhinandan Phale (6), were injured in the attack.

The Senior Police Inspector Mugut Patil, then in charge of Talegaon Dabhade Police Station, investigated the case and arrested the accused. Assistant Public Prosecutor Smita Chougule represented the state.

District and Sessions Judge D. K. Anbhule pronounced the verdict, sentencing all ten accused to life imprisonment. Assistant Sub-Inspector Balasaheb Gawari and Police Constables Avinash Gore and Rajeshwari Sadgir assisted in the court proceedings.

The Exact Case

An armed gang of five to six dacoits brutally murdered three members of the Phale family during a late-night robbery at their farmhouse in Dhamane village near Talegaon Dabhade, around 35 km from Pune, in the early hours of 25th April 2017. The attackers broke into the house by smashing the kitchen window grille around 3 am and assaulted the occupants while they were asleep. Elderly farmer Nathu Phale (65), his wife Chhababai (60), and their son Atrinandan, alias Aba, were beaten with an iron rod and a spade. They suffered fatal head injuries resulting in their death.

Nathu’s daughter-in-law, Tejashri (26), and one of his granddaughters were also assaulted. Despite being severely injured, a blood-soaked Tejashri managed to walk nearly half a kilometre with her daughters to a neighbour’s house around 4.30 am. She recounted the incident before collapsing. The neighbour alerted villagers and the police. Tejashri underwent treatment in the ICU and was cured after a few weeks.

During the robbery, the dacoits looted gold jewellery and cash. Three-year-old Ishwari sustained injuries to her ears when her earrings were forcibly snatched, while her elder sisters escaped injury by handing over their jewellery. A dog squad was deployed, but investigators believe the suspects fled in a vehicle. Police registered a case under IPC sections related to dacoity and murder and are continuing the investigation and nabbed the accused one by one.