‘Just Like Ajit Pawar Used To’: Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar Makes Early Morning Ground Visit To Baramati | X | @SunetraA_Pawar

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Sunday visited rain-affected villages in the Baramati tehsil of Pune District and assured farmers of timely government support after unseasonal rains and hailstorms caused widespread damage to crops earlier this week.

Speaking during her visit, Pawar said this was her first trip to the area after the recent hailstorm and stressed that it was her responsibility to reach out to affected farmers. She said the damage has been severe, and farmers are already under constant pressure due to multiple challenges.

Pawar visited villages such as Pandare and Dhumalwadi early in the morning and inspected damaged fields. She interacted with farmers, listened to their concerns, and reviewed the extent of crop losses.

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She assured farmers that official damage assessments, known as panchnama, would be carried out at the earliest. She also said that financial assistance from the government would follow based on these reports.

A large number of government officials, local residents, farmers, and party workers were present during the visit.

Meanwhile, after recently being elected as the chairperson of the Malegaon Co-operative Sugar Factory, Pawar also visited the facility. She held a meeting with the board of directors, where key issues related to the functioning and future plans of the factory were discussed.

The visit comes at a time when farmers across Baramati are seeking urgent relief following crop losses due to unseasonal weather.

Like Husband, Like Wife...

Sunetra Pawar’s early morning visit to Baramati reminded everyone of her late husband, the former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar. Many netizens pointed this out on social media, saying, “Sunetra Pawar is making early morning visits just like Ajit Pawar used to.”

Ajit Pawar had earned a reputation as an early bird. He frequently made headlines for his surprise visits at the crack of dawn and on weekends. Civic officials often remained on edge during these visits, as Pawar was known for his sharp eye and ability to spot even the smallest lapses.

A senior government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, recalled on the day Ajit Pawar passed away, “Ajit Pawar once visited the Chakan area as early as 6 am. We were surrounding him, listening carefully to his instructions and ready to answer questions, when he noticed a vehicle that was not parked properly.”

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Speaking to The Free Press Journal, he had said, “He immediately scolded the driver from his own convoy, saying, ‘Don’t cause trouble for anyone.’”

Videos of him scolding office-bearers, officials, and even his own party workers during these early-morning visits often went viral. In one such widely circulated video from a recent morning visit, Ajit Pawar was seen reprimanding the Hinjawadi sarpanch for raising issues that, according to him, needed to be set aside for the greater good.