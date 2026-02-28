One Month Without Ajit Pawar: 7 Key Political Developments After His Tragic Death | File Photo

It has been one month since Maharashtra lost one of its most influential political figures, Ajit Pawar, in a tragic plane crash in Pune district’s Baramati on January 28. His sudden demise not only left a personal void for his family and supporters but also triggered significant political developments across the state. We take a look at seven key developments that unfolded in the month following his death.

1. Sunetra Pawar Takes Oath As Deputy Chief Minister

Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar, was unanimously elected as the Legislature Party leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on January 31. On the same day, she took oath as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister. She was given charge of the Excise, Sports and Youth Welfare, and Minorities Development ministries. However, the Finance and Planning portfolios, which her husband handled, were retained by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

2. Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Pune District Guardian Minister

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was named Pune district’s Guardian Minister on February 3. Her husband, Ajit Pawar, was Pune’s longest-serving Guardian Minister. It was reported that Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, who is currently the Guardian Minister of Sangli district, was likely to be given the additional responsibility of Pune. However, that did not happen.

3. Sunetra Pawar Elected As NCP’s National President

Sunetra Pawar was elected as the NCP’s new National President on February 26. She said the party was her family and that taking over the new role was a painful moment for her, but one that also carried great responsibility. “I have seen Ajitdada strive throughout his life for the development of Maharashtra. We will not let his dream remain unfulfilled. Together, we will accomplish it,” she said, her voice choking with emotion as she recalled his contribution.

4. Parth Pawar Set To Enter Rajya Sabha; Sunetra Pawar To Contest Baramati Assembly Bypoll

Ajit Pawar’s elder son, Parth Pawar, is set to enter the Rajya Sabha. Elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats, including seven from Maharashtra, are scheduled for March 16. Of the seven seats, the Mahayuti, based on its current strength in the Assembly, can secure six. Of these, the BJP is likely to claim three, leaving two to Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and one to the NCP. This lone seat is likely to be given to Parth Pawar. Meanwhile, Sunetra Pawar, who is currently neither an MLC nor an MLA, will have to get elected to either of the two Houses of the state legislature within six months. Hence, she is expected to contest the Baramati Assembly bypoll whenever it is announced by the State Election Commission.

5. NCP Sweeps Pune Zilla Parishad Polls

The NCP swept the Pune Zilla Parishad elections with a resounding majority. Out of the total 73 seats, the NCP won 51. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished a distant second with 10 seats. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena won five seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) clinched six, and NCP-SP bagged one seat. The elections were held on Saturday, February 7. They were earlier scheduled for February 5 but were postponed following the death of Ajit Pawar.

6. NCP Merger Talks Fizzle

Senior NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil, on February 14, claimed that exactly 11 rounds of discussions and meetings had taken place with Ajit Pawar regarding the merger of the two NCP factions. NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar added that the merger date had been fixed for February 12. NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar went a step further and claimed that Shirur MP Amol Kolhe was set to be named the state chief of the NCP after the merger, with Ajit Pawar at the helm of the party nationally. However, the merger talks have since fizzled out, with NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare making it clear that the party is committed to the NDA.

7. Rohit Pawar Demands FIR

Ajit Pawar’s nephew and NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar has been questioning the circumstances surrounding the crash and demanding an FIR against VSR Ventures, the company that operated the aircraft, for alleged negligence. On February 27, he met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and submitted three letters, pressing for a comprehensive technical and criminal investigation into the accident, as well as rehabilitation for the families of those killed. Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has said that the focus of its probe is to ascertain whether sabotage or criminal negligence led to the tragedy.