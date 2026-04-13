'Jihadi Harassment Going On At Infosys In Pune': X User Complains To Minister Nitesh Rane Amid TCS Row; He Responds | Wikipedia

Amid a massive row at IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Minister of Fisheries & Ports on Monday, claiming that "jihadi harassment" was going on at Infosys in Pune.

"Dear sir @NiteshNRane @Dev_Fadnavis, many girls are complaining about jihadi harassment going on in @InfosysBPM Pune, especially the Damler Project. Can you please look into it?" read the tweet.

Rane acknowledged the tweet and replied, "Noted."

"Thank you sir. Will DM you more details if needed," the X user replied.

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This comes after eight female and one male employees of TCS in Nashik lodged complaints alleging mental and sexual harassment. They have also alleged that they were forced to offer namaz, eat beef, and that attempts were made to convert them.

'Gravely concerning and anguishing'

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has termed allegations at TCS Nashik as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced an investigation into the matter under a senior executive.

"The complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services have been gravely concerning and anguishing," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

He also announced that a thorough investigation is underway under TCS's Chief Operating Officer, Arathi Subramanian, to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

Nida Khan is the mastermind

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Nashik Police has identified Nida Khan as the alleged key conspirator in the case.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly targeted young women employees by luring them into romantic relationships and later exploiting them. The SIT has found that the accused also attempted to influence the victims to adopt specific religious practices, including offering namaz and changing their attire.