Parents Threaten Self-Immolation After Girls Go Missing From Hostel In Maharashtra’s Beed, Later Found In Pune | Representational Image - AI

Beed: Panic broke out at a private hostel in Beed after two minor girls were reported missing on Sunday morning. The situation turned tense as worried parents gathered and threatened self-immolation if their daughters were not found.

The incident took place at a private hostel in the Shindenagar area on Canal Road. According to initial information, both girls had been missing since Sunday morning. The case raised serious questions about hostel security, as the premises reportedly have a 10-foot compound wall and a watchman at the entrance. Parents and locals questioned how the girls managed to leave without being noticed.

The hostel management informed the police after the girls were found missing. The parents, who belong to economically weaker families, said their daughters had been staying in Beed for the past eight months for education. They added that the girls depended entirely on hostel transport for school and tuition, making their sudden disappearance more alarming.

The parents approached Shivajinagar Police Station and lodged a complaint. However, they alleged that the police initially refused to register an offence and instead argued with them. This led to protests outside the police station, with parents warning that they would attempt self-immolation if their daughters were not traced quickly.

Police later launched a search operation. Inspector Pravinkumar Bangar said that the girls were eventually traced safely in Shirur Ghodnadi in Pune district.

A police team has been sent to bring the minors back. Officials confirmed that both girls are safe. Further inquiry into the incident is underway.