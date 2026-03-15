Beed: Two Girls Go Missing From Kaij In Separate Incidents; Police Launch Search | representative pic

Beed: Two girls from different villages in Kaij tehsil have been reported missing in separate incidents, creating concern in the area. One of them is a 14-year-old minor, while the other is a 19-year-old who had recently appeared for her class XII board examinations.

According to police, the minor girl from Kaij tehsil, studying in the sixth grade, was sleeping beside her mother on Wednesday night. When her father returned home from guarding crops in the fields around 12.30am on Thursday, he noticed that she was not in the house.

The family searched for her in the village and at relatives’ homes but could not trace her. The girl’s father has lodged a complaint of kidnapping with the Kaij police station.

In another incident, a 19-year-old girl from Kaij tehsil went out of her house on Feb 28 around 5.30pm to pay wages to farm labourers but did not return home. Despite extensive searches by her parents and relatives, she could not be located. Her father later lodged a missing person complaint at the Kaij police station.

Police said investigations in both cases are underway under the guidance of Police Inspector Swapnil Unawane, with Police Sub-Inspector Umesh Nikam leading the probe.

Meanwhile, in a separate development related to an earlier missing case, a woman from Kaij tehsil who had gone missing 12 days ago has reportedly married Abhishek Kapse, a resident of Bhavana in Kaij tehsil. The inter-caste marriage took place at Alandi in the Pune district.

According to Abhishek’s father, Vilas Kapse, the couple married with mutual consent, and the woman is currently living with the family.