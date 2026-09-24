Jewellery Stolen From PMPML, ST Passengers & Women Amid Ganeshotsav Crowds In Pune | Representational image

Pune: Several incidents of jewellery and cash theft were reported in Pune during Ganeshotsav as thieves allegedly took advantage of crowded public transport and gatherings.

The victims included elderly PMPML and ST passengers, as well as women who had stepped out to visit Ganeshotsav displays.

Elderly woman loses gold bangle worth Rs2.1 lakh on PMPML bus

An elderly woman travelling on a PMPML bus on Pune-Satara Road lost a gold bangle worth around Rs2.10 lakh after thieves allegedly cut it off using a cutter and fled.

The victim, a resident of Sukhsagarnagar in Katraj, was travelling by bus on Sep 12 when the incident occurred. Taking advantage of the crowd, the thieves allegedly cut the bangle from her hand. A case has been registered at the Parvati police station in this regard.

Elderly woman loses jewellery, cash worth Rs78,000

In another incident, an elderly woman travelling by PMPML lost jewellery and cash worth around Rs78,000 from her bag. A case has been registered at the Fursungi police station in this regard.

Senior citizen loses gold chain at Shivajinagar ST stand

A senior citizen lost a gold chain worth around Rs70,000 at the Shivajinagar ST bus stand.

The victim, a resident of Kurla in Mumbai, was travelling by an ST bus when the chain was allegedly stolen on Sep 16.

A case has been registered at the Khadki police station in this regard.

Women targeted during Ganeshotsav crowds

On Sep 18 around 8 pm, a woman from Ravet in Pimpri-Chinchwad was walking near the Navgrah Mandal at Jijamata Chowk on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road when thieves allegedly stole her mangalsutra worth Rs15,000.

On Sep 19 around 9.30 pm, a woman lost her mangalsutra worth Rs12,000. Her husband lodged a complaint at the Vishrambaug police station.

In another incident on Sep 20 around 8.30 pm, thieves allegedly stole a Rs15,000 mangalsutra from a woman from Dhankawadi.

Police had deployed personnel in crowded areas during Ganeshotsav to prevent thefts of jewellery, cash and mobile phones. However, the incidents indicate that thieves continued to exploit heavy crowds to target commuters and devotees.