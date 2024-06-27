Jayant Patil Criticizes Lack of Progress in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's 'Smart City' Initiative, Calls for Action | PTI

Jayant Patil, the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to make certain cities 'Smart,' including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Speaking at a convention of NCP party workers on Wednesday, Patil stated, "I had visited this city on several occasions, but found nothing which can be called smart. The city is smart only on paper."

Patil also highlighted the delay in the ambitious ₹2,740 crore water supply scheme, noting that despite spending around ₹500 crore for Auric City, no significant industries have been established there. He mentioned that lands were acquired for the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), but no industries are visible in the area. Patil urged party workers to agitate for the establishment of industries to promote the city's development.

He further criticised the state government for announcing substantial funds to please leaders of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar), with work orders being issued to appease MLAs. Patil expressed concern over the government's rapid loan acquisitions, predicting it will take around three years to complete development projects.

Patil dismissed the last assembly session as a session of empty assurances, stating that no real work will be done. To expose the government's facade, he announced a statewide Shivswaraya Yatra - 2, starting from August 9, in which he and MP Amol Kolhe will participate.