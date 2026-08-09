Jayakwadi Dam Full: Sanjay Shirsat Directs Water Resources Dept To Plan Water Use | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Jayakwadi Dam has reached 100% capacity following significant inflows caused by heavy rains in the Nashik and Ahilyanagar regions, bringing relief to Marathwada. However, District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat has directed the Water Resources Department to prepare a systematic plan for using the available water.

Shirsat issued the instructions at Paithan on Saturday while performing the Jal Pujan of the Nath Sagar reservoir to mark the dam reaching full capacity.

He said the water available in Jayakwadi must be used responsibly to meet the region’s future requirements for agricultural irrigation, industries and drinking water.

“While it is a matter of satisfaction that the dam has filled to its full capacity this year, it is essential to utilise the available water with great responsibility,” Shirsat said.

He directed the department to start planning immediately so that the available stock can be managed effectively and future shortages can be avoided.

Jayakwadi is a major source of water for Marathwada, meeting requirements related to agriculture, industry and drinking water. The full reservoir has therefore brought relief to farmers and citizens across the region.

MLA Vilas Bhumre said farmers and residents were happy with the large inflow into the Nath Sagar reservoir, describing it as the lifeline of Marathwada.

He said the water stock represented hope for agriculture, industry, drinking water supplies and the overall development of the region.

Bhumre also stressed the need to conserve the water and use it judiciously.

During the event, the traditional Jal-pujan of the Nath Sagar reservoir was performed. The Godavari River was also honoured with a traditional offering of a sari and choli along with a coconut.

Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth, District Collector Vinay Gowda G C, Superintending Engineer Rajendra Dhodapkar, Executive Engineer Ganesh Hase and other officials were present.