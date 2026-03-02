Jay Pawar Shares Video Showing VSR Ventures Owner Rohit Singh Allegedly Asleep In Chief Pilot’s During Flight, Demands Immediate Arrest | Video Screengrab

Jay Pawar, the younger son of the late Ajit Pawar, on Monday shared a video on Instagram alleging negligence by VSR Ventures owner Rohit Singh during a flight and demanded immediate action.

“In this video, VSR owner Rohit Singh is seen sleeping in the chief pilot’s seat during the flight. Such negligence while being in the air is unacceptable. This is extremely serious and shocking,” he wrote.

“I firmly demand that the DGCA take immediate and strict action in this matter. Until a complete investigation is conducted, all VSR aircraft should be grounded immediately, and Rohit Singh should be arrested at once and subjected to strict legal action. This is the heartfelt plea of a son… for my father and for the safety of every passenger,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Jay Pawar questioned the preliminary report issued by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) in connection with the plane crash in which Ajit Pawar died.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I have read the preliminary report examined by the AIB. Seeing that this report has not been prepared completely and thoroughly has caused me deep regret and pain. The people of Maharashtra, as well as all the families who lost their loved ones in this accident, deserve not just formal information, but the truth, transparency, and comprehensive answers,” he wrote.

He also raised concerns over the action taken by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) against VSR Ventures and suggested that deficiencies may not be limited to a few aircraft.

“On the issues based on which the DGCA has grounded some aircraft of VSR Ventures, we cannot rule out the possibility that similar deficiencies may exist in other aircraft as well. If serious lapses are found in safety-related rules and procedures, then instead of taking action limited to only a few aircraft, it is necessary to take a strict decision regarding the entire VSR fleet. Giving top priority to passenger safety, the DGCA should also consider completely suspending operations of VSR’s entire aircraft fleet, if required,” he added.