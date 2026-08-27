Jalna: Tehsildar's Team Attacked During Illegal Sand Mining Raid In Godavari Riverbed | Sourced

Jalna: Revenue officials who went to take action against illegal sand mining in the Godavari riverbed were allegedly assaulted by sand miners at Siddheshwar Point in Gondi village of Ambad tehsil on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 7am when a revenue team led by tehsildar Somesh Mohite reached the spot following information about large-scale illegal sand excavation. The officials reportedly seized seven to eight vehicles allegedly being used for transporting illegally mined sand.

While the team was carrying out the action, several sand contractors and alleged sand mafia members gathered at the spot and confronted the officials. The argument reportedly escalated, with the suspects allegedly pushing and assaulting Mohite and other revenue personnel.

Taking advantage of the confusion during the assault, some sand operators allegedly fled with vehicles that had been seized by the revenue team. While fleeing, one of the vehicles hit the tehsildar’s jeep, police said.

Officials from Gondi and Ambad police stations reached Siddheshwar Point after receiving information about the incident and began recording details of the alleged assault and illegal sand mining.

Sub-Divisional Officer Umakant Pardhi said a confrontation had taken place between the revenue team and sand operators and that the police had taken cognisance of the matter.

Pardhi said strict legal action would be initiated against those involved in obstructing government officials, assaulting them and carrying out illegal sand excavation. A case has been registered against unidentified persons with the Gondi police station.