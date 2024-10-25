 Jalna: Security Heightened in Antarwali Sarati After Manoj Jarange Receives Death Threat
Manoj Jarange is at present interviewing candidates to field in the Assembly polls scheduled for November 20

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Manoj Jarange | PTI

Security was tightened in Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday after a death threat was issued to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange through social media.

A comment left on YouTube by an unidentified person using the name 'Bajaj Bisnovi Leader' claimed he would kill Jarange, an official said.

Security has been tightened in Antarwali Sarati, which is the epicentre of the Maratha quota agitation led by Jarange, he added.

Jarange is at present interviewing candidates to field in the Assembly polls scheduled for November 20.

Speaking to reporters about this threat, Jarange said, "I am ready to sacrifice my life for the Maratha community. But if I am harmed, the Maratha community will not spare the perpetrator." Jarange also said he had completed interviewing 40-50 poll aspirants from the Maratha community as well as the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"In constituencies where the Maratha community is in a majority, we will field our own candidates. In areas with a smaller Maratha population, we will back candidates who will support our reservation demand. We will not field candidates in SC and ST reserved seats but will back suitable candidates," he added.

"If we contest every constituency, we risk weakening the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and benefiting the ruling alliance. At the same time, if we do not contest, it will benefit MVA. That's why we have chosen a middle path," Jarange added.

