Jalna Proposes ₹900-Crore Parallel Water Supply Scheme | Sourced

Jalna: A ₹900-crore parallel water supply scheme has been proposed for Jalna city to meet its growing water requirements amid rapid urbanisation, expanding residential areas and the possibility of an extension of municipal limits, according to sources in the Jalna City Municipal Corporation (JCMC).

The proposed scheme envisages a separate water supply system with a capacity of 60 million litres per day (MLD), taking into account a projected population of 7.5 lakh by 2060, administrative sources said.

JCMC engineer Rajesh Bagale said the project proposal had been submitted to the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). The World Bank is likely to provide funding for the project, according to sources.

The proposal is considered significant for the city’s long-term water management, particularly as new residential areas emerge and demand for drinking water continues to rise.

Jalna’s existing water supply scheme, estimated to have cost ₹124 crore, was launched in 2001 to bring water from the Jayakwadi dam. The government approved the project in 2005-06, and the work order was issued in 2009. The scheme became operational in 2013.

At present, Jalna receives water through the Jayakwadi–Jalna water supply scheme and the Nizam-era water supply scheme from the Ghanewadi water tank.

The existing system, with a capacity of 55 MLD, was designed to cater to a projected population of 3.45 lakh by 2031. However, the city’s population is now estimated to be approaching five lakh in 2026, creating a need to reassess its future water requirements.

Under the proposed parallel scheme, the existing 55 MLD system would continue to operate alongside the new 60 MLD facility. Together, the two schemes would have a combined supply capacity of 115 MLD, subject to the implementation and operational performance of the proposed project.

The new scheme is expected to help the city plan for future population growth, supply water to newly developed localities and address the requirements arising from a possible expansion of its municipal boundaries.

However, the proposal remains at the planning stage, and its implementation will depend on the necessary approvals and funding arrangements.