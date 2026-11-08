Jalna: Man Held For Growing Cannabis In Cotton Field; ₹2.8 Lakh Worth Of Plants Seized | Sourced

Jalna: Badnapur police seized three cannabis plants weighing 5.65 kg and valued at ₹2.80 lakh from a cotton field at Gevrai Bazar in Badnapur tehsil on Thursday. One person was arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police, Police Inspector MT Survase received confidential information that Sadashiv Kanhere, a resident of Gevrai Bazar, had allegedly cultivated cannabis plants in his field (Survey No. 90) and was regularly tending to them by providing water and fertilisers.

Acting on the information, a police team led by Police Sub-Inspector Santosh Kuklare, along with other personnel, conducted a surprise raid at the farm. Naib Tehsildar Tayde and Deputy Agriculture Officer Mohan Auti also accompanied the team.

During the search, the team found cannabis plants growing in the accused's cotton field. The three plants, weighing a total of 5 kg and 650 grams, were seized. Their estimated value was ₹2.80 lakh.

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Police arrested Kanhere and initiated legal proceedings against him.