Jalna: Maharashtra Senior State Archery Championship Concludes | Sourced

Jalna: The 23rd Maharashtra Senior State Archery Championship concluded at JES College on Sunday, with archers from Solapur, Satara and Pimpri-Chinchwad dominating the recurve category.

The championship was organised jointly by the Maharashtra Archery Association and the Bhishma Archery Association, Jalna, from October 2 to 4.

In the men’s overall recurve category, Satara’s Parth Salunkhe secured first place with 671 points, followed by Solapur’s Roshan Dorge with 656 points and Buldhana’s Swaraj Hinge with 655 points.

In the individual elimination event, Ujjwal Olekar of Krida Prabodhini won the gold medal, while Pune’s Ritesh Deshmukh finished second and Parth Salunkhe third.

Solapur’s Sairaj Hanme, Karan Sarade, Aditya Pawar and Shubham Jadhav won gold in the men’s team elimination event. Satara finished second, while Krida Prabodhini finished third.

In the women’s overall category, Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Sharvari Shende topped the standings with 680 points. Solapur’s Gatha Khadke scored 657 points for second place, while Nashik’s Vaishnavi Kulkarni finished third with 651 points.

Shende also won gold in the women’s individual elimination event. Solapur’s Rajnandini Waghmare and Amravati’s Tanushree Srinath secured the second and third positions, respectively. Nashik won the women’s team event, followed by Ahilyanagar and Solapur.

In the mixed team elimination event, Solapur’s Sairaj Hanme and Gatha Khadke won gold. The Pimpri-Chinchwad pair of Soham Kanse and Sharvari Shende won silver, while Satara’s Parth Salunkhe and Mrunmayee Kadam secured bronze.

Jalna MLA Arjunrao Khotkar was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and presented medals to the winners. He congratulated the participating archers on their performances.

JES College Principal Dr Ganesh Agnihotri, organising secretary Prakash Duseja, Dr Hemant Verma, national player and coach Sachin Tekur, Dr Rajendra Sonawane and Rahul Saraswat were present.