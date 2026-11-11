Jalna Doctors Form New State-Level Association | Sourced

Jalna: Doctors representing various systems of medicine across Jalna district have come together to announce the formation of a new organisation, the Private Medical Practitioners Association of Maharashtra (PMPAM). The announcement was made on November 6, on the occasion of Dhanteras, in the presence of more than 100 doctors from across the district.

Representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Indian Dental Association (IDA), National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA) and Homoeopathic Doctors Association jointly announced the formation of the new organisation.

Those present included IMA president Dr Baliram Bagal and secretary Dr Prahlad Dharurkar; IDA president Dr Sunayana Palnitkar and secretary Dr Dnyaneshwar Sangle; NIMA president Dr Ravindra Barkule and secretary Dr Yogesh Singh Kachhawa; and Homoeopathic Doctors Association president Dr Yogesh Dhembre and secretary Dr Rameshwar Patil.

Read Also Pune Has 6.65 TMC Of Water Left Against 21 TMC Demand

During the programme, Dr Sandeep Chavan explained the objectives of the proposed association and how it would work to address the professional challenges and difficulties faced by doctors.

Dr Baliram Bagal spoke about the formation of the association, its rules and regulations, equal participation of members and membership fee structure. Dr Prahlad Dharurkar advised doctors to practise within their professional limits and follow safe medical practices without causing inconvenience to patients.

Dr Sunayana Palnitkar welcomed the initiative, describing it as a commendable step. Dr Ravindra Barkule spoke about the various challenges faced by medical practitioners, while Dr Yogesh Kachhawa emphasised the social importance of unity among doctors.

Dr Yogesh Dhembre said the office-bearers of the PMPAM's Jalna unit and state-level body would be announced soon.

Dr Vivek Kendre, Dr Shivdas Mirkad, Dr Pooja Huse and other women representatives were also present.

The programme was compered by Dr Ramesh Surya, while Dr Ram Patil proposed the vote of thanks.

Dr Sandeep Chopde, Dr Pravin Jadhav, Dr Vishwadeep Huse, Dr Gajanan Ingle, Dr Avinash Yadmal, Dr Avinash Ghamat, Dr Ashwini Shinde Mirkad, Dr Pratibha Thote, Dr Shweta Dhumal and Dr Shilpa Chhatre worked to make the programme a success.