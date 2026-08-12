Jalgaon: Youth Must Embrace Social Responsibility And Stay Away From Drugs: SP Shrikant Dhivare | Sourced

Jalgaon: Providing higher education to young people is not enough; they must also be taught social responsibility, moral values, patriotism and concern for the welfare of society, said Jalgaon District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare.

He was speaking to students at G.H. Raisoni College during ‘Mission RISE’, a drug-awareness initiative being conducted by the Jalgaon District Police under the State Government’s Drug-Free Maharashtra Campaign.

Dhivare said the energy and potential of young people should be directed towards nation-building rather than addiction. He stressed that preventing drug abuse requires the participation of students, parents, educational institutions and society as a whole.

The Jalgaon District Police have set a target of reaching at least one lakh young men and women through Mission RISE. The campaign also aims to strengthen the fight against the illegal drug network in the district by involving young people in awareness efforts.

As part of the campaign, Dhivare has been visiting colleges and interacting directly with students. Similar programmes have already been held at Mulji Jetha College and Nutan Maratha College in Jalgaon, followed by the programme at Raisoni Engineering College.

Addressing the students, Dhivare said drug addiction should not be viewed only as an individual problem, as it can have serious consequences for families and society. He urged students not to give in to peer pressure or temptation and advised them to focus on education, career goals, sports and other constructive activities.

He also highlighted the importance of good company, positive thinking and open communication within families in helping young people stay away from addiction. He called upon students to take the message of a drug-free lifestyle to their friends and communities.

The ‘Mission RISE X’ logo of the Jalgaon District Police was unveiled by students during the programme. Badges were also distributed to student volunteers involved in the drug-awareness campaign. The volunteers pledged to remain free from addiction and encourage others to do the same.

Speaking at the programme, G.H. Raisoni Institute Director Prof. Dr Preeti Agrawal said the energy of young people is one of the country's greatest strengths. She warned that drug abuse can adversely affect a student's health, education, career and family life.

Agrawal urged students to stay away from addiction and encourage their friends to make healthy and positive choices. She also appreciated the Jalgaon Police for taking the campaign directly to educational institutions.

The programme was attended by Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gavit, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nitin Ganpure, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sahyadri Birde and G.H. Raisoni College Academic Dean Prof. Dr Sanjay Shekhawat, among others.

The police said Mission RISE will continue to focus on youth engagement and community participation to strengthen efforts towards creating a drug-free Jalgaon district.