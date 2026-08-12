Nashik: Alleged Rotten Onion Stock Found At NAFED Warehouse; Chhava Krantiveer Sena Seeks SIT Probe |

Nashik: A serious allegation has been levelled by office-bearers of the Chhava Krantiveer Sena that a large quantity of substandard and rotten onions has been stored at a NAFED warehouse at Takali-Vinchur near Lasalgaon. Claiming that the rotten onions have caused a foul smell in the surrounding area, the organisation’s representatives inspected the warehouse. Lasalgaon in-charge Talathi Janardan Ushir and Takali-Vinchur Talathi Laxmanrao Shinde were present during the inspection.



Despite the spot inspection, the concerned onion stock was allegedly not recorded through a formal panchnama, the organisation’s office-bearers said. District Rural Chief Navnath Vairal, Taluka Chief Praful Gaikwad, Taluka Working President Anna Somase, Taluka Vice-President Sandeep Pawar, Vaibhav Bhad, Sopan Landge and Gorakh Kotme raised questions over the matter.

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The organisation has also questioned whether government norms were followed in the NAFED-NCCF onion procurement process. Its office-bearers suspect that onions may have been purchased from traders at around ₹600–700 per quintal and subsequently stored in the warehouse. They have demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be constituted to conduct a detailed probe into the entire matter and that strict legal action be taken against those found responsible.



Meanwhile, State Public Relations Chief Gorakh Sant and his colleagues warned that if an inquiry is not conducted and action is not taken within the next eight days, they will stage an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Nashik District Collector’s office.



The official response of the concerned administration and NAFED officials regarding the actual condition of the onions, the procurement process and the alleged failure to conduct a panchnama is yet to be made public.