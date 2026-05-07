Jalgaon: Woman Strangles Alcoholic Husband To Death With Rope After Years Of Alleged Harassment | Representational Image

Jalgaon: In a shocking incident reported from the KC Park area on Kanalda Road in Jalgaon, a woman allegedly murdered her alcoholic husband by strangling him with a rope after years of frequent quarrels and alleged harassment at home. The police solved the case within 24 hours of the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Namdev Patil (58), who lived with his wife Manisha Patil and their two children. According to police, Bharat was addicted to alcohol and would often return home drunk and allegedly harass his wife and children. While Manisha worked at a textile shop, both children were employed at a manufacturing company. Police said Bharat reportedly remained at home most of the time without working, which led to regular disputes within the family.

Officials further stated that a few months ago, Bharat had sold the family’s residential house, which increased tensions inside the household and resulted in constant arguments between him and his family members.

The incident took place on the night of Tuesday, May 5. According to investigators, Bharat returned home intoxicated and allegedly got into a fight with his wife. During the argument, Manisha Patil allegedly strangled him with a rope in a fit of rage and later pushed him off the bed. After falling, Bharat’s head reportedly struck the floor, causing severe bleeding from his nose and ears.

Initially, the matter was reported to the City Police Station as an accidental death. Family members claimed that Bharat had fallen off the bed while under the influence of alcohol. He was immediately admitted to the government hospital for treatment.

However, during the medical examination, doctors noticed suspicious marks around Bharat’s neck, which raised doubts about the actual cause of death. Following this, police intensified the investigation. On Wednesday, the post-mortem report confirmed that Bharat had died due to strangulation.

Read Also Nashik: Sanjay Raut Leads Protest At Collectorate Over Ring Road Land Acquisition Assault Case

After sustained questioning by the police, Manisha Patil allegedly confessed to the crime. During interrogation, she reportedly told investigators that she had been facing continuous mental and physical harassment from her husband because of his alcohol addiction and aggressive behaviour.

Fed up with the repeated abuse and ongoing domestic disputes, she allegedly strangled him to death in anger, police said.

Based on her confession and medical evidence, the police registered a murder case against Manisha Patil. Further investigation into the matter is underway.